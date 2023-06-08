When he heard about the May 20 flash mob incident at a Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce carnival, it hit Ramzi Hassan.

Hassan is president of the Orland Park Chamber of Commerce, and his group is hosting the inaugural four-day SummerFest June 15-18.

In Tinley, more than 400 teenagers communicating via social media converged at the Armed Forces Weekend Carnival. Fights ensued with one officer hurt and five juveniles taken into custody before being released to the their parents.

The May 21 portion of the event was canceled because of the threat of more violence.

Orland Park, the chamber, police and fire have a game plan to keep SummerFest safe. Hassan talked about it during a chamber-sponsored State of the Village address May 24 at the Orland Park Civic Center.

“We truly have one of the best police departments and fire districts in the country,” Hassan said, lauding Police Chief Eric Rossi and Fire Chief Michael Schofield. “They have been working with the village and the chamber in recognizing the potential threat exactly like what happened (in Tinley Park) and minimize it.”

Hassan outlined the plan for the event, which will include a carnival, live music, outdoor market and community expo at 142nd Street and LaGrange Road.

“Our event will have a secure perimeter, checkpoints, metal detectors, bag checks … and my dad said he will come with his belt. It stings when I say that," Hassan said.

“In all seriousness, because of these recent events and to ensure the comfort and the enjoyment of SummerFest, the chamber and the village will employ the youth supervision policy similar to the one currently active in Orland Square Mall.

“No person under the age of 19 will be admitted to SummerFest without being accompanied by an adult 21-years of age or older,” Hassan said. “The maximum number of attendees under that age accompanied by an adult is four.

“IDs will be checked and wristbands will be given to all patrons for identification purposes. The wristbands will vary in colors, and they will change every day.”

He said an unaccompanied minor will be escorted to a tent in a police staging area until a parent or guardian is notified and picks up the child.

The chamber started putting SummerFest together in January. At the time the chamber officials never thought they would have to deal with something like this.

“Unfortunately, this is the world we live in now, and if we are to successfully put on these events in these communities, we will have to step up security and fill in the gaps where parents are falling short,” Hassan said.

Events in the suburbs cancelled because of the Tinley Park melee include the decades-old RidgeFest in Chicago Ridge, that was scheduled for July 28-30.

Hassan is happy to have the backing of the village on SummerFest.

“I say this all the time but there is no greater partnership than the one the chamber of commerce has with the municipality it serves,” Hassan said.