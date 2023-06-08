A flash mob incident at a Tinley Park carnival has people on edge as to what is going to happen at other big events in the village.

Mayor Michael Glotz is promising “tighter controls” on future events.

“Practices such as bag checks, defined event perimeters, youth supervision policies and other safety measures will be an ongoing part of large-scale events that have the potential to attract large crowds,” Glotz said in a statement released May 23.

“It’s a sad reality, but gone are the days when we could hold an open event of this size without these measures in place.”

Tinley Park is known for parades, festivals, running races and other free events that could be targets.

The affected event was the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Carnival, held May 20 in the train station parking lot on 80th Avenue.

But according to Glotz, teenagers organized on social media and more than 400 converged at this event. some wearing ski masks, and began fighting and attacking people, according to reports.

One officer was hurt and five juveniles were taken into custody and later released to their parents.

The event was scheduled to continue May 21, but it was cancelled because of the previous night’s melee.

Officials have no plans to call off other events in the village, including its Music in the Plaza series, an Independence Day celebration and the Tinley Park Block Party.

“In addition to scaring a lot of families and young children who were trying to enjoy a fun night out, the incident resulted in a police officer being injured and our police department issuing citations to several out-of-town teenagers for fighting in public,” Glotz said. “We unfortunately were also forced to cancel Sunday’s carnival after police discovered that another flash mob was being planned on social media that day. It was a tough decision, but the safety of our residents and visitors is paramount and takes precedence over everything else.”

He said added precautions are a must, because this activity doesn’t appear to be going away soon.

“We only have to look as far as similar incidents at the Lombard Spring Fever Carnival and the 31st Street Beach in Chicago to see that these flash mobs are a growing trend that we must be prepared for,” he said.

Glotz praised the police department.

“I’m incredibly proud of how the Tinley Park Police Department responded that night,” Glotz said. “Thanks to their quick response and the aid of several neighboring police departments, we were able to get things under control and stop a bad situation from escalating into something much worse.

“The event could have spilled over into the surrounding neighborhood, but fortunately our officers were able to contain the incident to the 80th Avenue grounds. There was also very little damage caused to property, and all of our officers acted with the highest level of professionalism. Public safety was their priority during the incident, and they were fantastic in that regard.”

Glotz was angered by racially motivated social media comments.

“The village does not condone hate speech of any kind,” he said. “I implore all of you to conduct your interactions on social media with the same civility and respect you’d expect in return.”

The mayor criticized State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, saying that he “began contacting the local press shortly after the Armed Forces Carnival incident, asking that they publish stories on how Tinley Park failed to secure the event and how it had to be evacuated.

“At a time when he should have been offering us assistance, he chose instead to sow division within our community and spread misinformation,” Glotz continued. “The only way to get through tough situations like this is by working together, not through covert attacks like the one Sen. Hastings attempted.”

Hastings told Southland Your Times that the accusation wasn’t true and that “the mayor should just focus on his town. For the last three years, the mayor has been infatuated with his harsh criticism of me.”

Hastings said Glotz is upset because of his opposition to the Tinley Park Mental Health Center being sold to the Tinley Park-Park District for $1, which the Illinois House approved in late May.

“He’ll kick and scream and do anything to defame or degrade somebody when he doesn’t get his way,” Hastings said.

Glotz said people seeking a refund for tickets to the May 21 portion of the carnival should contact Windy City Amusements at 630-443-4547 or the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce at 708-532-5700.

He added the village cannot offer refunds.