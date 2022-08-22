WATCH NOW: Community Band has been in harmony with Tinley Park for 35 years

More than three decades ago, Lynn Hojnacki was one of 16 people who showed up at a Tinley Park-Park District meeting with the idea of forming a community band. In 1987, Hojnacki played in its first performance, “Arts Alive! presents a Tribute to Sousa.”

Flash forward 35 years, Hojnacki, a Tinley park resident who plays clarinet and saxophone, is now president of the board for the Tinley Park Community Band and performs in its concert and jazz bands. At the start of the pandemic, she retired after more than 30 years of teaching private clarinet and saxophone lessons.

Hojnacki started playing a musical instrument in school in fifth grade. She started with clarinet and added saxophone as an adult.

“That’s pretty common,” she said. “The fingering for both is pretty similar.”

A community band is a perfect for Hojnacki and the many adult musicians who want a place to play. Though COVID has cut its ranks to about 25 members, Hojnacki says the band expects to be back to 50 instrumentalists as pandemic fears subside. It’s easy to join as there are no residency requirements or auditions.

For the most part, performances are free though donations are welcome.

Being a band member takes a considerable time commitment. They meet every Monday night for practice and take July and part of December off.

“The band is made up of die-hards who are there for life like me, and new community members,” said Barbara Abarro, a music teacher for three schools in the Archdiocese of Chicago — Epiphany Catholic School in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood; its sister school, Good Shepherd also in Little Village; and St. Frances of Rome Catholic School in Cicero.

Count Abarro, who has a undergraduate and master’s degrees in music education from VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, as one of the die-hards. She joined the band in 1993 and is now the band’s fourth full-time director, a position she’s held since 2008. Abarro, who plays bass clarinet, trombone and baritone saxophone, started lessons in eighth grade .

“I play whatever instrument is needed,” said Abarro, who took private lessons from a professional clarinet player while in high school.

The Concert Band plays a variety of music such as marches, show tunes, popular songs, contemporary and classical band selections and presents annual shows in May, June and December, along with a few other concerts, said Hojnacki.

“The Jazz Band’s repertoire includes Big Band-era classics to jazz standards to pop and rock hits,” continued Hojnacki, who describes the community as being very supportive of the band that plays throughout Chicagoland.

Concerts are held at a variety of locations including the Art Beckmann Performing Arts Center at Central Middle School, the Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center, Tinley Park Community Church and Vogt Visual Arts Center, all in Tinley Park.

“The band also represents the Village of Tinley Park,” said Hojnacki. “It has made successful tours to Germany in 1994 and 2000 as part of the Tinley Park-Büdingen Sister Cities cultural exchange program. In 2004, the band represented the State of Illinois at ceremonies surrounding the dedication of the National World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.”

For Abarro, the German trips were exciting and enjoyable.

“We played German songs and did combined concerts with the community village band,” she said. “During the trip, we performed in 11 towns in 14 days. It was a wonderful way to experience and get to know Germany. Overall being in the band is a great way to get together to make music and have fun.”