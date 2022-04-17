Ask the Expert - HVAC: Home Comfort Tips by Doornbos Heating & Air Conditioning

How long do furnaces last?

Most homeowners don’t give much thought to their furnace — out of sight, out of mind!

The furnace is the heart of your home keeps you and your family safe & comfortable all year round, yet when the temperatures drop, many homeowners ask “How long should my furnace last?” There are a number of factors that affect how long furnaces last as well as some telltale signs of when it may be time to replace. Here is a quick check list to use when making that decision.

HOW WILL I KNOW IF IT’S TIME TO REPLACE MY FURNACE?

Frequent service calls

Expensive repair bills

Uneven temperatures

Inability to stay at the thermostat’s temperature setting

Furnace blowing cold air in the winter

New or increased noises

Increased energy bills

Here is a Comfort Tip: How to get the most out of your furnace

Yearly professional cleaning and maintenance as well as frequent filter changes is critical. A well-maintained furnace can last at least 15 to 20 years according to furnace manufacture Carrier, but completing annual maintenance and being diligent with repairs can extend its life even longer.

WHAT AFFECTS HOW LONG MY FURNACE LASTS?

Size - It’s important to have an appropriately sized system for your home. Make sure your contractor performs a proper load calculation on your home. Btu input and blower size is critical.

• Shorter cycles create more wear and tear on the parts of a furnace, so if the system is larger than necessary, it will turn on and off too quickly.

• Furnaces that are too small for the space may stay on too long and struggle to heat your home, which can also add wear and tear on parts.

Installation - It’s important to have a professional correctly install your system

• Incorrectly designed, sized, and sealed ductwork impacts airflow and comfort

• Poor drainage can cause damage to the AC and furnace

• Incorrectly installed electrical, refrigerant and gas lines can cause damage to the system and pose a safety issue for you and your family.

Lack of routine maintenance – it’s important that you are regularly maintaining your system.

• Dirty filters can cause wear on your blower

• Minor repairs can turn into costly problems

• Equipment life span can be reduced

Thermostat set too high or too low—the optimal range is between 60 °F and 80 °F

When your furnace is about 15 years old, it’s a good idea to start looking at new equipment to be prepared when it comes time to replace it. You’ll want to learn about the most modern, energy-efficient options out there and get an idea of cost. New furnaces are quiet, energy-efficient, designed to provide ultimate comfort and to circulate clean, refreshing air throughout your home. Be sure to schedule an annual tune up and cleaning with Doornbos Heating and Cooling, your Local Expert to get the most out of your heating system and to help ensure it will last.

Is your Furnace ready for the Winter ahead?

It’s that time of year when the temperatures start to drop and thoughts of colder months ahead creep up. It’s time to make sure your heating system is operating at peak efficiency. A job best left to professionals, Doornbos Heating & Air Conditioning has you covered.

We all know regular automobile maintenance is essential to keep the vehicle running properly and reduce breakdowns. This same philosophy goes for why investing in regular maintenance for your home’s heating system is a wise choice. “Annual maintenance is a cost effective way to help reduce operating costs and reduce repairs,” says the team at Doornbos. “Just like our cars get brought in for regular maintenance such as oil and filter change, checking tires, inspecting fluids and examine belts and hoses on a regular schedule, heating and air conditioning systems need similar maintenance too.”

Doornbos expert technicians spot minor problems before they become big ones, says the team at Doornbos. Maintenance of your home heating system helps extend equipment life and will make your equipment last longer. That peace of mind only comes when your equipment is serviced by expert technicians like those at Doornbos and by doing so you’ll maintain your equipment’s warranty if applicable.

For more information or to set up an appointment to have expert technicians from Doornbos check your furnace, call 708-423-9580 or visit doornbos.com.

If you have questions, email Doornbos at info@doornbos.com

