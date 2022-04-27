Hikes, concerts, museum tours and more things to do in the Southland

Things to do worked A photo of young women delivering ice around 1918 is part of an exhibit on how the U.S. worked in the 20th Century at Isle a la Cache Museum, …

'The Way We Worked'

“The Way We Worked: A Traveling Exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution” will be on display through May 8 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit focuses on the work Americans and immigrants did in the 20th Century to build the country. The free exhibit open to all ages includes display panels, photos, audio, video and children’s activities. Most of the materials come from the National Archives, but local contributions include photos of the women who worked at Joliet Iron Works when it was in operation from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

95 for 95

Celebrate the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 95th anniversary by taking the Spring Ninety-fiver Challenge. Walk, run or bike 95 miles through June 30. All 95 miles — in any combination of walking, biking and running — must be completed in the forest preserves. Use an app such as Runkeeper to record your miles and upload a screenshot off your mobile device of total miles once you have completed the challenge. Forms -- to be completed online or downloaded and submitted -- are available at ReconnectWithNature.org. All those who complete the quest will receive a small wallet with a zippered pouch with the new Forest Preserve District logo.

Meet the museum

Explore the campus at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month through Dec. 24. Have you ever wondered what’s going on in the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 18th Century Traders Cabin or wanted to peek inside the Native American longhouse? This is your chance to explore all the buildings at 501 E. Romeo Road (135th St.) and learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. Drop in for this free, self-guided exploration open to all ages during normal operating hours. ReconnectWithNature.org.

Best Mom essay contest

Tell us in 50 words or less why your mom is the greatest mom in the world. First and second place winners receive a special prize for their mom sponsored by Massage Envy-Tinley Park and An English Garden-Tinley Park. Pick up the official entry form at the Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W 171st St, Tinley Park. Deadline is April 30 with winners announced May 7. The contest is open to Tinley Park residents only in divisions of Pre-K and kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2 and Grades 3, 4 and 5. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or call

Happy hour

Enjoy a Happy Hour Fire and Isle from 5-8 p.m. April 28 at Isle a la Cache Museum, in Romeoville. Bring beer or wine and a camp chair to relax. There will be an optional nature walk around the island, and the museum’s temporary exhibit, “The Way We Worked,” on loan from the Smithsonian Institution, will be open. register for the free prorgram open to those 21 and older by April 26 at ReconnectWithNature.org.orl 815-886-1467.

Finding birds

Take a Morning Bird Hike from 8-10 a.m. May 1 at Hickory Creek – LaPorte Road Access, in Frankfort Township. Get into the Forest Preserves of Will County to find out what birds are arriving and passing through during migration.Register for the free program open to those 16 and older — beginners too — by April 30 at ReconnectWithNature.org or 708-946-2216.

Safe paddling

Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County for a Lunch and Learn webinar on Paddling Safety and River Hazards from noon-1 p.m. May 3. A certified canoe and kayak instructor will discuss safe paddling in Will County and the potential hazards on the waterways. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. May 3 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Rail safety

The Village of New Lenox and the New Lenox Safe Community Coalition are hosting a presentation on railroad safety by Metra and the the State of Illinois Operation Lifesaver Program at 7 p.m. May 3 at New Lenox Village Hall, 120 Veterans Pkwy. Operation Lifesaver promotes railroad safety and awareness for children and adults of all ages. Metra personnel will conduct the free program. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/operation-lifesaver-free-rail-safety-presentation-tickets-315449005467.

Learn to bird

The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a Birding in the Preserves webinar from 7-8 p.m. May 5. Learn to bird in a district preserve and then apply that n=knowledge when you head out on your own to find birds and contribute to citizen science. Register for the free program open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month. The next meeting is May 6. The club meets at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. May 10 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Things to do Richard Lee Artist Richard Lee will discuss his microscopic images of metal May 11 at the Homer Township Public Library.

'Art & Science'

The Homer Township Public Library and the Lemont Artists Guild are hosting an “Art & Science” presentation by artist Richard Lee at 7 p.m. May 11 at the library, 14320 W. 151st Street, Homer Glen. Lee will discuss how he has merged microscopy and photography in his work of scientific beauty. In his work on reactor fuel cladding at Argonne National Laboratory, he found that using polarized light resulted in surprising colors and fine details. Register at www.homerlibrary.org/rich-leer for the in-person program that will be limited to 30. Visit www.lemontartistsguild.org.

Controlling bleeding

New Lenox and its Safe Community Coalition are offering a free Bleeding Control class from 7-8:30 p.m. May 19 at the Village Hall, 1 Veterans Pkwy. Participants will have an opportunity to practice with tourniquets, apply direct pressure to simulated wounds and learn how to pack wounds with medical gauze. For more information, visit www.bleedingcontrol.org or contact Daniel Martin, Safe Community coordinator, at dmartin@newlenox.net or 815-462-6493. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/free-bleeding-control-bcon-training-stop-the-bleed-tickets-315727368057.

Kids' improv

Orland Park Kids Improvable will perform at 6-7 p.m. May 20 at the Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park. Under the direction of Bryan Riess and Tina Cucci-Fischer, children age 11-18 will provide off-the-cuff family fun. Admission is $5 at the door. Visit www.orlandpark.org/departments/recreation-parks/theatre/improv

'Songs of Hope'

Lincoln-Way Area Chorale will perform “Songs of Hope," a concert of inspiration, joy and hope at 3 p.m. May 21 at the Lincoln-Way West Performing Arts Center, 21701 Gougar Road, New Lenox, Tickets cost $16 for students and seniors and $18 for adults. Visit www.lwac.com/purchase.

Active shooter course

New Lenox and its Safe Community Coalition are offering a program on “Surviving an Active Shooter Event” from 7-9 p.m. May 23 at the Village Hall, 1 Veterans Pkwy. The free, interactive course recommended for all high school age and older was designed by the National Safety Council. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/surviving-an-active-shooter-event-tickets-317159842627. For more information, contact Daniel Martin, Safe Community Coordinator, at 815-462-6493 or dmartin@newlenox.net.

Things to do BeActive BeActive, an event of NAMI Will-Grundy that promotes mental health, includes a 5K.

BeActive

Registration is open for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Will-Grundy BeActive event from 7:30-10 a.m. June 11 at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 Jefferson St., Joliet. The event, which includes a 5K, yoga and kids fun dash, demonstrates the benefits of physical activity and nutrition on mental health. Proceeds benefit NAMI Will-Grundy. Fee is $35 through May 1 to guarantee T-shirt size. It's $40 from May 2-June 10 and $50 on event day but T-shirt sizes won't be guaranteed. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Joliet/BeACTIVE. Call 815-409-7917 or visit namiwillgrundy.org/beactivefor more information.

