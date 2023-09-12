The Village of Frankfort has approved the Pfeiffer Road Extension Project to enhance connectivity, alleviate traffic congestion and promote accessibility in the community.

The project, part of Frankfort's 2024 comprehensive plan, will include a state-of-the-art two-lane boulevard with a multiuse path, sidewalk, street lighting, landscaping and integrated stormwater management system. It will link U.S. 30 to Colorado Avenue and St Francis Road, easing commuting and residential activities.

"By approving the Pfeiffer Road Extension Project, the Village of Frankfort is taking a significant stride towards enhancing the quality of life for our residents," Mayor Keith Ogle said in a statement. "This expansion will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to community development and the overall aesthetic and functionality of our urban landscape. We are enthusiastic about the potential benefits this project will bring to our community.

Austin Tyler Construction Inc.'s $3,939,594.71 bid was accepted at the Aug. 7 board meeting. It was one of four bidders on the project that began at the end of August.

Frankfort plans to work closely with Austin Tyler to minimize disruptions and keep residents informed about the project's progress. Visit www.frankfortil.org for updates on its progress.