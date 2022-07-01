Gary Fire Department celebrates first pinning ceremony

GARY — The Gary Fire Department celebrated its first pinning ceremony at Gary City Hall Thursday morning to recognize 13 firefighters' achievements.

The firefighters were promoted to lieutenant, captain, battalion chief and division chief positions by Mayor Jerome Prince and Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell.

“These gentlemen who we are announcing today have been promoted as a result of their entireness commitment and their dedication to continue to perfect their craft,” Prince said. “This makes for a better city and better fire department.”

The firefighters were able to choose someone to pin their badges for them. Chiefs were presented with a gold badge, a style that hasn’t been used in the department for over 25 years.

Rodney Smoote, who’s been on the department since 1987, was promoted to division chief. Smoote, who had his son, Rodney Henson, pin his badge, said this ceremony brought back a firefighter tradition.

James Kaurich was promoted to battalion chief after being with the department for 30 years.

“This ceremony displays tradition of the fire department and the love for the job,” Kaurich said. “It’s important being able to use everything I’ve learned over the years to pass onto the people below me.”

Kaurich, who was born and raised in the Glen Park section of Gary, gave his mother, Patricia, the honor of pinning his badge. He said it was appropriate because she was there when he was hired to the department, and both his father and grandfather are retired Gary firefighters.

O’Donnell, who has been on the job for nearly 25 years, said throughout his entire career firefighters in the department would just receive a phone call when they got promoted. He said he came up with the idea to host a pinning ceremony because it’s time to bring back tradition to the Gary Fire Department.

“It’s important to recognize when we promote officers, anyone within the ranks of the department,” O’Donnell said. “It’s important to recognize their accomplishments … I hope this stays an annual tradition.”

Other officers promoted include Division Chief Calvin Bankhead and Division Chief Mark Terry. Three officers were promoted to captain: Kelvin Gee, Dominique McGill and Ronald Smith.

Brian Goodson, Jason Gonsiorowski and George Humphry were promoted to lieutenant.

O’Donnell said these men will help mentor over 20 new firefighters that have recently been hired to the department.

"'Leadership is not defined by the exercise of power, but by the capacity to increase the sense of power among those led. The most essential work of the leader is to create more leaders'," O’Donnell said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.