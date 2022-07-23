New production to revive children's theater in Northwest Indiana after 50 years

GARY — The Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Drama Ministry and The Gate Theater in Chang Mai, Thailand are collaborating to bring back children’s theater to Northwest Indiana after it’s been absent for the past 50 years.

The two ensemble companies plan to present a production of “Goldilocks on Trial” to elementary-school children across the Region and the South Side of Chicago during the spring 2023 semester.

“The church is celebrating 100 years in Gary’s community in the upcoming year. We’re trying to launch off into the deep end and bring some things back to Gary that have been missing,” Evangelist Janice Culver, director of JMBC Drama Ministry, said.

“We want to bring joy back to these children; they’ve been through so much.”

Culver, a Gary resident, said she and director Stephan Turner are seeking 20 adult actors across Northwest Indiana to join the play. She said the ensemble must be available to rehearse no fewer than three days per week in the early spring.

Stephan Turner, who’s lived in Thailand for nearly 18 years, is the founder and director of The Gate Theater, which is based in Indiana but located in Chang Mai. The Gate is northern Thailand’s first English-language theater company.

Turner, a Gary native, visits the U.S. every few years. After meeting with Culver during his most recent visit in June, the two decided to collaborate on a joint venture to stage “Goldilocks on Trial,” because Turner had previously directed it in Chang Mai.

“It’s important to bring back the arts anywhere it’s lacking. Gary is lacking many things, one of which is arts,” Turner said. “It hurts my spirit to see the way things have turned out for my city, I want to help contribute to the future.”

Children’s theater was popular at Indiana University Northwest in the early 1970s under local directors including Alger Boswell and Tom Mazur, Culver said. Turner was introduced to the technical aspects of theater at IUN in the mid-'70s when Culver was acting in the play, "Aladdin's Magic Lamp."

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do until I met technical director Tom Mazur. He helped me realize I could be a student at the university and work with the stage crew as a technician for extra money,” Turner said. “It got me really interested. Those basic skills I learned then have gotten me where I am today.”

The two ensemble companies are negotiating with The Glen Theater in Gary and state Rep. Vernon Smith to perform the play for two weeks, with a maximum of two performances per day, in April 2023. Culver also hopes for there to be matinees on both Saturday and Sunday for local families to come watch.

Latrice Williams, CEO of HOME Mentoring & Tutoring, is formulating brochures that local elementary-school principals will receive in the late fall informing them about the core standards and educational benefits of the play.

Culver said not only will this play be exciting for the children, but provide them with comprehension, fluency, speaking and listening skills.

Culver said she was inspired by theater as a child, so she hopes “Goldilocks on Trial,” can do the same for other children. During her acting career she’s appeared in feature films “The UnMiracle” and “Three Corners of Deception,” and short films, “Dear Mama” and “Grace on the Line.”

Anyone with inquiries about joining the play or being a sponsor should contact Janice Culver by email at culverjanice56@yahoo.com or by phone at 219-713-9268.