“Help is coming from conservationists,” said a May 16 headline in the Crusader newspaper about work taking place at Hatcher Park and the Marshalltown neighborhood of Gary. The word “help” made me cringe a bit because it seemed like the conservationists were sweeping in, like knights in shining armor, to rescue the park. While the park needs a lot of care, what’s different about this effort is that the community has been engaged every step of the way.

The conservation groups referred to are all involved in what is known as the Little Calumet Conservation Collaborative. The key word there is collaborative and includes Audubon Great Lakes, the Wetlands Initiative, Lake County Parks, Northern Indiana Public Service Company, the City of Gary and my own employer, The Nature Conservancy. Also involved are the Gary Department of Parks and Recreation, the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Brown Faces Green Spaces.

They have been working for several years to realize a vision to “restore and manage the West Branch of the Little Calumet River in a manner that optimizes flood alleviation and recreational opportunities for surrounding communities, while also conserving habitat for breeding marsh birds and other threatened fish and wildlife,” according to a Conservation Action Plan created in 2021.

I can truly say from working with these organizations that their intent goes way beyond organizational collaboration. They are genuinely trying to engage residents in the project area, knowing otherwise their efforts will not bear fruit in the long run.

“The approach we are trying to take is to first address some basic needs with no big promises yet, like simply cleaning up the park and reinstating a trail,” said Daniel Suarez, conservation manager, Audubon Great Lakes.

“We want to first get some work on the ground done that will help improve perceptions of the area by residents and also get them involved,” he said.

That’s where Jennifer Johnson, Wild Indigo Program associate of Audubon Great Lakes, is key. She has been carefully cultivating relationships with neighbors and organizations like the Urban League for more than a year now, all aimed at reviving the park as a focal point where people can safely reconnect with nature.

Come help on July 22

Currently, Johnson is busy organizing a July 22 event which will include a short presentation on the natural history and ecology of the park area and nearby Little Calumet River. A hands-on activity is also being planned to further enhance views and habitat of the park. If you would like to assist, meet at 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at 2025 E. 21st Ave. Gloves and breakfast will be provided.

Recent work to clear brush and invasive species from a trail in the park, led by Lake County Parks with help from TNC staff, is already paying off, according to Troy Peters, engagement director at Audubon Great Lakes.

“Hatcher Park is already more accessible than it was, and it will help neighbors imagine the possibilities,” he said.

The project is also centered around restoring adjacent wetlands fed by the Little Calumet River, enhancing stormwater storage in the neighborhood while also providing habitat for marsh birds like soras and rails.

Access to greenspace and parks is an equity issue

The success of this project is crucial because everyone in Northwest Indiana deserves access to clean and safe parks and greenspaces. The World Health Organization recommends that all people reside within 300 meters (0.19 miles) of greenspace. Do you?

“A century ago, city planners were adding public parks and water treatment systems to improve public health. Today, adding other forms of natural infrastructure to cities is the next step in that progression to healthier, more livable communities,” said Rob McDonald, lead scientist of nature-based solutions at TNC.

Cities are again seeing parks and greenspace as cost-effective tradeoffs for improving public health and image while also benefitting wildlife, stormwater and flood management — even mitigating for climate change.

The Little Calumet River Conservation Collaborative is certainly doing what it can to help make life better in Gary’s Marshalltown neighborhood. Ultimately, though, it’s up to Gary residents to weigh in on and support future initiatives by getting involved and also voicing opinions about parks all over the city.

Finally, there is a lesson here for all of us. In these times when budgets are stretched at park departments all over Northwest Indiana, it truly behooves all residents to love and care for their parks and greenspaces. Support your parks — or park foundation if you have one — and demand that they be adequately funded. Don’t wait until things are so far gone outside entities need to step up to the plate.