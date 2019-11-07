MERRILLVILLE — Hundreds of thousands of dollars will pour into six Gary-based organizations aimed at reducing homelessness, job training, sustainability and creating collaborative public spaces in the city.
On Wednesday the Legacy Foundation announced that $270,000 will be funneled into six charities in Gary through funding from its John S. and James l. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund.
“These projects will build off existing momentum to empower residents and transform vacant properties in downtown Gary and the surrounding communities,” Kelly Anoe, Legacy Foundation vice president, said. “We look forward to working with the selected organizations and learning from them ways in which we can continue to collaborate to enhance resident engagement and develop assets in downtown Gary.”
The grants, which range from $5,000 to $100,000, will go to ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen; Decay Devils; FAITH CDC; Gary Community Partnership; Sojourner Truth House; and Urban League of Northwest Indiana.
Sojourner Truth House was awarded $100,000 for its Steel City Boxtown project, which is aimed at reducing homelessness in the city. Steel City Boxtown and Delta Institute’s Steel City Salvage will partner for a project that will give women who are homeless a creative outlet to start their own businesses and services. The project uses modified shipping containers that are transformed into small retail shops for produce and handmade goods. The start-up shops are aimed at providing women who are homeless with income and making Gary's Midtown neighborhood into a place of commerce and community gatherings.
“The Knight funding is the largest foundation grant in the 22-year history of Sojourner Truth House,” Arleen Peterson, director of operations at Sojourner Truth House, said. “This gift will allow Sojourner Truth House to tackle the issues of homelessness and social enterprise in a holistic way to create long-lasting impacts in Gary.”
FAITH CDC and Decay Devils each received $50,000. FAITH CDC plans to take vacant lots and make them into an expansion of FAITH FARM community garden. A pollinator garden, beehives and a learning center will be added to the garden. Curtis Whittaker of FAITH CDC said the project will combine beautification and sustainability.
“FAITH CDC is extremely grateful to the Legacy Foundation and the Knight Foundation for their continued support of our efforts to transform the Gary Downtown/Emerson community,” Whittaker said. “The Progressive Pollinator is a sustainable project that builds upon our efforts to bring both aesthetic beauty and environmental balance into our neighborhood.”
Decay Devils, Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Center for Community Progress Resident Revitalization Fellows, and community leaders will collaborate to host a workshop series to help residents create projects centering on public spaces in downtown Gary. The initiative, called place-making, is aimed at teaching people how to design and manage public spaces to improve the quality of life for the community.
“Our workshops and installations aim to create an environment where we can share information we gathered from seminars, conferences, and fellowships with other nonprofits and community organizations in the city,” said Tyrell Anderson of Decay Devils. “Our vision is to build a network that would allow our nonprofits to become more unified and self-sufficient.”