Community Help Network, NICK Foundation move into Crown Point hub

Criner said the move will allow NICK to have a private office, storage space and the opportunity for collaboration.

"It's going to be great. We have an opportunity here to do something really big ... together as nonprofits who are extremely involved in serving the less fortunate in our communities all the way around," Criner said.

"There's just so much of an opportunity for us to come together."

A continuing need

The warehouse, which is currently being renovated by Meyer and volunteers, now offers enough space for packing and storage for the group.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's like somebody gave us the Grand Canyon," Meyer said of the space in the warehouse.

Though the space is new, the Buddy Bags mission isn’t. Three years ago, Meyer launched the initiative to help feed Crown Point Community School Corp. students on free and reduced lunch.

Since then, the nonprofit has given hundreds of bags to local children and has expanded its footprint into neighboring communities including Cedar Lake.