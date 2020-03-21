Community rallies around restaurants adapting to pandemic

“Just when we thought we’ve seen it all,” Stykowski wrote. “An emotionally powerful ending to one of the more chaotic weeks of our lives. You all have been through a week of pure and utter chaos, a week full of heart-wrenching headlines, intense fear, enormous stress, extreme anxiety, your world has literally been turned upside down as if a tornado ripped through your lives. Many of you have lost jobs, investments, and retirement savings. You’re scared for your loved ones. Without question, your spirit should be broken under these circumstances. Instead, you show up in droves to support your local small business with more heart than you had before this pandemic began. Your spirit is absolutely unbreakable and this virus has no chance.”

Businesses have also been finding ways to adapt to a new challenging culinary landscape that keeps their staff employed and restaurants afloat.

“I’ve been surprised, business has been better than I expected,” Johnno O’Block, owner of Tavern on Main in Crown Point, said. “For dinner it was pretty busy, almost like a normal Friday evening but all carry-out and delivery. People have been very generous with tips and taking care of the servers.”

O’Block said Tavern on Main added free delivery to their services once dining areas closed Monday on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders.