Community rallies around restaurants adapting to pandemic

While once-packed dining rooms sat empty in restaurants across the Region, customers have turned out en masse to keep the doors open of their favorite spots during the pandemic.
Jen Moore, owner of Scrambled Diner in Dyer, said she was astounded when she saw the stretching line of cars at the restaurant Friday evening for pickup.
“The response was overwhelming,” Moore said. “It was insanely busy. Our customer base is just awesome and we saw a lot of familiar faces. There were cars parked all along the building and wrapped around the front.”
She said while Scrambled Diner is maintaining its 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. regular hours, the restaurant recently added evening hours of 4-8 p.m. with new pasta dinner specials to boost business.
“We are so thankful, we have customers who have been loyal for 10 years and they just want to see us survive through this so our doors are open past the pandemic,” Moore said.
Likewise, Tomato Bar in Valparaiso posted a video on Facebook Friday showing a seemingly endless loop of vehicles waiting to pick up food. On Friday evening, the restaurant had more orders placed within a one-hour span than the business has ever had in any two-hour span since they’ve been open, co-owner Jeff Stykowski wrote in the Facebook post.
He said police had to shut down the pickup window so traffic could flow on a nearby roadway.
“Just when we thought we’ve seen it all,” Stykowski wrote. “An emotionally powerful ending to one of the more chaotic weeks of our lives. You all have been through a week of pure and utter chaos, a week full of heart-wrenching headlines, intense fear, enormous stress, extreme anxiety, your world has literally been turned upside down as if a tornado ripped through your lives. Many of you have lost jobs, investments, and retirement savings. You’re scared for your loved ones. Without question, your spirit should be broken under these circumstances. Instead, you show up in droves to support your local small business with more heart than you had before this pandemic began. Your spirit is absolutely unbreakable and this virus has no chance.”
Businesses have also been finding ways to adapt to a new challenging culinary landscape that keeps their staff employed and restaurants afloat.
“I’ve been surprised, business has been better than I expected,” Johnno O’Block, owner of Tavern on Main in Crown Point, said. “For dinner it was pretty busy, almost like a normal Friday evening but all carry-out and delivery. People have been very generous with tips and taking care of the servers.”
O’Block said Tavern on Main added free delivery to their services once dining areas closed Monday on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders.
“We just started doing that to make new positions for our employees,” O’Block said. “It’s been a little bit of a change, but everyone has adapted quite well. We are just trying to keep as many employees working as possible through this and keep them busy. We aren’t concerned about making money right now. We want our staff to be taken care of and we want to keep our doors open.”
Tony Hobson, owner of Set ‘Em Up in Griffith, recently put together a $5 menu made up of 12 items. Like Tavern on Main’s free delivery, the low meal prices have helped servers gain more tips.
“Truthfully it’s to try to make sure customers can afford to eat and for our employees to stay busy,” Hobson said. “It’s been great, we are getting orders in from people who have never tried our food before.”
Being mainly a bowling alley and bar area, the business was met with some challenges on how to adapt.
“We canceled 15 parties so far,” Hobson said. “I had a little girl crying on the phone saying I canceled her birthday. It was just awful. But people have come out and given us overwhelming support.”
Family businesses like The Gaviota Supermercado in Cedar Lake, a small grocery store and restaurant hybrid, have also seen a lot of support from customers ordering to-go meals, however, they also face challenges in keeping store shelves stocked.
“We have been going to Chicago every day because some providers can’t deliver or don’t have enough supplies, so we show up to the suppliers and get what we can,” said Teresa Barajas, an owner. “It’s kind of scary. But we’re doing our best to support our community. It’s our job.”