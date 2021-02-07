Community remembers longtime Lake County cop

Authorities and political organizers are remembering a longtime Lake County Sheriff's Department officer for his more than two decades of public service and participation in county politics.

Dan Bursac, of Lowell, died at 64 on Thursday.

Bursac first joined the Lake County Sheriff's Department in 1990 after spending years as a steelworker.

He went on to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, followed by 26 years of service in the sheriff's department. Bursac retired in 2016 with the rank of detective, according to his obituary.

Bursac most recently vied against Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. in the race for the top cop spot in 2018. A Democratic caucus selected Martinez in 2017 to complete the unfinished term of former Sheriff John Buncich.

Bursac is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his four children.

The family is allowing friends for Bursac's visitation service from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., and internment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.