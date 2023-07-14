VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University celebrated its rich tradition in athletics by participating in a coaches bus tour on Wednesday.

“We want to be intentional with engaging in the community,” VU Athletic Director Charles Small said. “Northwest Indiana is an awesome place, and I think we have a role in making sure we’re out there and visible.”

The first stop of the tour was at Doc’s Smokehouse in Dyer Wednesday morning. All ten head coaches participated in the Valpo Athletics Coaches Show hosted by WJOB and JED-TV, a Northwest Indiana radio station.

Later on, coaches gathered at Zao Island amusement center in Valparaiso to partake in friendly competition against one another, and engage in a meet and greet with community members. Many were excited to meet the new men’s basketball head coach, Roger Powell Jr.

“My boys just participated in the basketball camp and had some really positive things to say about Powell,” Valparaiso resident Michelle Rees said. “It’s really good for the kids to have coaches like this to use as role models for themselves.”

Powell returned to Valparaiso in April after helping guide Gonzaga University to a 121-13 record during his four seasons as an assistant coach. He was part of head coach Mark Few’s staff when Gonzaga reached the 2021 national championship game after winning their first 31 games of the season. The Bulldogs were the No. 1 overall seed in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

“He checks all the boxes when it comes to coaching,” Small said. “Roger has a ministry and he’s really feeding into our young men and developing a great team. Our fans are going to be so proud of what they see on the court.”

Powell is the first Black head coach in the history of the Beacons men’s basketball program.

The former professional basketball player began his coaching career at Valpo 12 years ago as an assistant coach for Bryce Drew’s staff from 2011 to 2016. Over five seasons, he helped lead the team to 124 wins including a program-record 30 victories. Powell also served as the associate head coach at Vanderbilt University from 2016 to 2019.

“To come back as my first head coaching job here means a lot,” Powell said at Zao Island. “This place means something to me. I believe it’s a special place.”

Powell looks forward to the continued engagement within the community during events like the bus tour. Men’s basketball scorekeeper, Dot Nuechterlein, said the meet and greet is a great opportunity for community members to meet their local heroes.

Volleyball head coach Carin Avery said this was the first time in her 21 years at the university where all of the coaches have gone out together and been seen by the community. She noted it allows people to put a name and face to each athletic program.

“We sometimes get overlooked by people in his area,” Avery said. “It’s really important to do this, and it’s great for each sport to be recognized.”

Avery holds the title for the most wins, 504, as a coach in the program’s history. The volleyball program has finished in the top half of the conference standings in 19 out of her 20 seasons as head coach. Avery looks forward to a successful season as six seniors will return to the court.

Mary Evans said her team’s success over the past five seasons has changed the culture around the women’s basketball program. Pulling off wins in previous seasons against Big Ten teams including Purdue and Illinois have given the women confidence in their abilities. Evans is excited about the upcoming season with the addition of five freshman.

“Anytime you bring that infusion of youth there’s just a lot more energy,” said Evans, head coach. “I’m really excited to watch the combination of our returning players and their experience, with these young kids and their excitement for basketball.”

There will be a lot of emphasis on fan engagement this upcoming school year, Small said. Last year was a great start with the addition of family and community tailgating, he said.

“Valparaiso University is celebrating exciting times,” he said. “The idea is to engage with different groups of folks, and be family friendly for the community.”

PHOTOS: Valparaiso Athletics hosts coaches bus tour